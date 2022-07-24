Extinct marine invertebrate named after Zelensky

The extinct marine invertebrate Ausichicrinites zelenskyyi, whose remains were found in Ethiopia, was named after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is reported by the scientific journal Royal Society Open Science.

We are talking about an ancient animal from the order of sea lilies, who lived in the Jurassic period. The fossil specimen was donated by paleontologists to the Polish University of Silesia in 2021.

Scientists pointed out that the found species is named after the politician “for his courage and courage in defending a free Ukraine.”

In March, American paleontologist Christopher Whalen of the American Museum of Natural History named the oldest fossil “vampire squid” after US President Joe Biden. According to the scientist, he was not trying to offend the country’s leader by naming a fossil animal, but wanted to thank the politician for his plans to combat climate change.