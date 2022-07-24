Greenhouse gas-eating bacteria found

Scientists from the University of Saskatchewan and Simon Fraser University have found bacteria that eat greenhouse gases. They will be able to reduce CO2 emissions in the atmosphere, which have a detrimental effect on ecosystems and change the climate. The findings of the work were published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology.

During the study, scientists studied cyanobacteria – photosynthetic organisms that live in water. It turned out that they use carbon to synthesize the necessary nutrients. As shown by the experimental data, these bacteria are able to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere – together with other organic molecules or independently. According to experts, this discovery can be used to develop new industrial processes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In June 2022, researchers at the Australian University of Queensland identified worms that can recycle plastic by eating it. Zophobas morio beetle larvae contain special enzymes in the intestines that help digest polystyrene.