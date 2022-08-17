New genus of spider named after David Bowie

German scientist and arachnologist Peter Jaeger named a new genus from the family of wandering spiders in honor of deceased rock musician David Bowie on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Phys.org reports.

According to the organization, 54 new species of insects that have been found in Asia are now called Bowie. According to the arachnologist, he made such a decision in order to draw more attention to the need to protect spiders.

“On the occasion of Bowie’s 75th birthday, I wanted to honor the memory of this incomparable artist who left us too soon, but what matters most to me here is the idea of ​​preservation: we only protect what we know, and an attractive name is much more. Most likely, it will be remembered more often, ”said Yager.

Previously, the researcher named the insect species he discovered after activist Greta Thunberg, singer Nina Hagen, entrepreneur Bojan Slat and other celebrities.

In 2008, Peter Jaeger also named a rare spider species after David Bowie.

In April of this year, it became known that a new species of centipede was named after Taylor Swift.