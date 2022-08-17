Warner Bros. commented on the release of The Flash amid scandals with Ezra Miller

Film Studio Warner Bros. commented on the status of the superhero film “The Flash”, in which the main role was played by American actor Ezra Miller. It is reported by the Independent.

The company announced its intention to release the picture, despite the scandals involving the movie star. The studio has not previously commented on the film’s upcoming release or possible cancellation.

Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav said the studio “keeps working on The Flash.” Speaking of the new movie and other DC projects such as Black Adam and Shazam! 2,” he stated, “We’ve seen them before and we think they’re amazing.” Zaslav did not mention Miller.

Ezra completed work on the project a few years ago, but after filming The Flash, he repeatedly fell into the center of various scandals. So, in April of this year, the actor attacked a woman in a bar and during the scuffle threw a chair at her. Previously, Miller was also accused of hooliganism, harassment and violence against a minor. In 2020, Ezra got into a fight with a fan, after which he began to choke her.

It was reported that Warner Bros. thinks about ending cooperation with Miller. Zaslav considered three options for the development of events: refuse to actively promote the new film The Flash with the participation of the actor, transfer the release of the picture to the HBO Max platform, or make the tape a hit and then get rid of Miller.